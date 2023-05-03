Minnesota’s river anglers encouraged to be patient as water levels steadily drop

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As flood waters continue to recede in the state’s river systems, state law enforcement and fisheries officials are asking anglers to exercise caution as they get back on the water. High water for roughly three weeks along the state’s largest river systems – the Mississippi, St. Croix, Minnesota, and others – closed public boat ramps, halted barge traffic, swamped marinas and campgrounds and hiking trails, and deluged restaurants and other establishments that anglers frequent.