After 30 years, Cannon River in Minnesota is site of walleye egg take once again

DNR’s Waterville Fisheries area staff this month conducted the walleye first egg take on the Cannon River since 1992. The operation occurred because of the increase in the Lower Mississippi strain walleye population on the Cannon River. Craig Soupir, Waterville DNR Fisheries area supervisor, said the egg take wasn’t planned this year. But office staff were prepping boats and saw walleyes in the Cannon River, so the decision was made to attempt to take eggs and it’s shown early success.