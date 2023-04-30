Turkey Timing Part 3: Minnesota’s E and F seasons can be fantastic

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Interest in turkey hunting falls off during our Minnesota season’s waning weeks, this year May 10-16 (period E) and May 17-31 (period F). If you buy a license for E, you also get to hunt F, which is when unused tags from periods A through D become valid again. Fishing season is upon us. But you often have the woods to yourself, and turkeys are still out there. Breeding has not stopped. That’s all good for the May turkey hunter.