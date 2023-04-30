Ohio buck shot on 4-acre property in Auglaize County scores 196 4/8

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rick Place, of Sidney, says there isn’t much of a backstory to the massive buck he killed in the fall of 2022. It was more “right place at the right time.” That right time was Oct. 28, 2022, when Place killed a 13-point buck that scored 196 4/8 non-typical. Place shot the big buck with no trail cam pictures, and no other sightings on a 4-acre piece of land.