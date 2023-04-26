Wednesday, April 26th, 2023
Sucker fishing event in Michigan disqualifies contending fish during weigh-in

Lead sinkers were found stuffed into the meat of a contending fish’s head, directly behind the gills, during Michigan's Omer Suckerfest 10-day event. (Stock photo courtesy of Jack Ammerman)
An angler at the Omer Suckerfest was caught cheating by stuffing his fish with lead weights, according to event organizers. Every spring, thousands of suckers swim inland from Lake Huron up Michigan rivers to spawn. Taking advantage of this migration, the Omer Suckerfest hosts anglers from all over Michigan in a 10-day event to catch the heaviest sucker.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

