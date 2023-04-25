Ohio’s Andy Fryer claims The Bass Federation national championship

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Bass Federation (TBF) National Championship took place at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on March 29-31. When the weigh-in concluded, Sidney, Ohio’s Andy Fryer stood tall on the victory stand where he hoisted the first place trophy with his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Hannah, at his side.