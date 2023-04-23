A casual way to search for shed antlers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve found a few whitetail antler sheds over the years, but I wouldn’t call myself a shed hunter. Usually, when it happens, I blunder into one while trolling for spring gobblers, the find sometimes a little late thanks to some serious chewing by a porcupine. I’m okay with that, since I bring the antler home for our two Labs to do the same.