Minnesota’s Fort Snelling State Park closed temporarily due to flooding

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources announced that Fort Snelling State Park will close to the public starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 21 due to rising waters on the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers. The park, located in St. Paul, will remain closed until flood waters recede and DNR staff are able to assess conditions within the park and address any safety issues resulting from the flood.