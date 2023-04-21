Is lack of antlerless deer take reason for concern in parts of Minnesota?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hunting is the primary tool that state wildlife agencies use to manage deer herds, but making a dent in whitetail populations by way of antlerless harvest is proving to be a difficult proposition in some parts of the country. That includes some areas of Minnesota.