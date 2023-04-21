Fishing options of New York’s Great Lakes Basin continue to amaze

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

To give you an idea how some sportsmen maximize their time, they will be on the water at 12:01 a.m. walleye fishing on Lake Erie May 1. By 4 a.m., they are in the woods setting up for the spring turkey opener and if they are successful early, they are on the way to catching spring salmon in Lake Ontario on the Niagara Bar. Sleep is an afterthought. There are so many variations of fishing opportunities in our treasured Great Lakes here in New York, it still continues to amaze me.