Ohio youth turkey hunt sees significant bump in harvest

The sun shone and the stars were aligned for 1,823 youths aged 17 and under on April 15 and April 16. That’s how many youths were successful – thus the number of bearded birds taken – during Ohio’s recently concluded statewide youth-only wild turkey hunting season. Participants were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.