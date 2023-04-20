Iowa’s Great Lakes ready to welcome anglers for walleye opener on May 6

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 147th walleye fishing season officially opens May 6 at Iowa's Spirit Lake, East and West Okoboji lakes. “Walleye populations on the Iowa Great Lakes are in very good shape,” said Mike Hawkins, fisheries biologist for the Iowa DNR. “Ice didn’t leave the lakes until mid-April. Fish will likely be more active as they make up for lost time.”