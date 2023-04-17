Try big Pennsylvania trout streams for that western feel

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania's large trout streams offer plenty of seclusion — and trout — to make one feel he or her is on a Rocky Mountain trout stream. I spent most of this past week walking the banks of Pennsylvania’s Big Pine Creek while casting an assortment of nymphs and Wooly Buggers in the hope of hooking up with one of the many trout that swim this huge flow of water.