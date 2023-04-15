The great turkey-hunting conundrum: when to move on a hung-up bird

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was a classic turkey standoff. Dad and I had struck gobblers late in the morning – a pair of toms that climbed all over my calls. Our original setup was, I felt, a long shot. More than 300 yards of real estate separated us from the gobbling pair and, while we plunked our butts down immediately, I knew we were asking them to come a long way to investigate the hen they’d heard.