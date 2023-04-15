Michigan DNR conservation officers receive lifesaving awards

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Two Michigan DNR conservation officers recently received the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Lifesaving Award for their actions assisting people during emergency situations last year. Presentations to both officers took place during events at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. Sgt. Bill Webster received his second Lifesaving Award during the Michigan Natural Resources Commission’s March meeting. Conservation Officer Jeff Ginn received awards (from two separate events) during a DNR staff meeting March 10.