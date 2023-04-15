Legislation that could lead to Illinois DNR selling shooting and recreation complex moves to Senate

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Legislation that could lead to DNR selling the World Shooting and Recreation Complex passed the Illinois House by a vote of 101 to 1 before being sent to the Senate, where it landed in the Judiciary Committee on April 12. The chief Senate sponsor of HB 3456 is Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro. Bryant, in an interview with Lee Newspapers’ Springfield bureau, said she “has heard from local government officials and business owners in the region who have expressed concerns about the future of the complex under state ownership.”