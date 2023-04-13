New York’s turkey ‘season of change’ soon to begin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Long Island turkey hunters are about to get their first taste of spring gobbler action thanks to one of two changes to New York’s spring turkey hunting regulations. Last summer, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced changes that established a spring turkey season in Suffolk County starting this spring with a season limit of one bearded bird. Also, No. 9 shot is now legal for hunting turkeys statewide during both the fall and spring seasons.