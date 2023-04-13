New York’s Fishing and Hunting Report

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Turkey season is on the horizon, and fishing starts to crank up. A look at New York's statewide fishing and hunting report for April 13, 2023.