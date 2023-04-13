Michigan’s 2022 bear season exceeded DNR’s desired harvest with growing population

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The number of black bears registered by hunters in Michigan continued to climb during the 2022 seasons, according to preliminary figures from the DNR, even though state-issued license numbers remained the same as in 2021. And harvest totals are expected to increase in the future as a result of a growing bear population, even though about 400 fewer bear tags will be up for grabs from the DNR this year.