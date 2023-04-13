Borrowed rifle put to good use on 200-inch buck in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In a nod to the increasing popularity of straight-walled cartridges for rifles in Ohio deer hunting, Andrew Mitchem put one to good use this past December. On Dec. 1, 2022, Mitchem, of North Lewisburg in Champaign County, borrowed his buddy’s daughter’s rifle to kill a buck that is certainly headed for the Buckeye Big Buck Club and Boone and Crockett lore.