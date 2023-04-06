Thursday, April 6th, 2023
Outdoor Insights: It’s not too late to try and stop the advance of Asian carp up the Mississippi River

A DNR-contracted commercial fishing business earlier this year caught 30 silver carp on Pool 6 of the Mississippi River, which lies between Winona, Minn. and La Crosse, Wis. It represented the largest catch of the exotic fish this far upstream on the Mississippi. (Minnesota DNR photo)
European carp have been around a century-plus and remain our most destructive aquatic invasive species. As bad as the market is for Euro-carp, it’s worse for silvers and bigheads. Considering the long-term costs of trying to control these new invasives, it’s too early to abandon the best plan at slowing their advance into our Minnesota waters.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

