Outdoor Insights: It’s not too late to try and stop the advance of Asian carp up the Mississippi River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

European carp have been around a century-plus and remain our most destructive aquatic invasive species. As bad as the market is for Euro-carp, it’s worse for silvers and bigheads. Considering the long-term costs of trying to control these new invasives, it’s too early to abandon the best plan at slowing their advance into our Minnesota waters.