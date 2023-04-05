Canton Lake in Illinois offers comfort to three catfish species

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Catfish are still king in Canton Lake, as samplings show that blue, flathead, and channel cats continue to do well in the 250-acre body of water.