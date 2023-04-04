New York, Vermont remind public of ways to avoid conflict with bears emerging from dens

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

DEC reminds New Yorkers that now is the time to take down bird feeders and secure garbage to avoid potential conflicts with black bears. The Vermont F&W, meanwhile, has already issued its annual spring warning to the public, saying it has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens as the weather warms.