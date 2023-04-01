Bobcats on top of topic list at Ohio Bowhunters Association banquet

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bobcats were the hot topic at the Ohio Bowhunters Association (OBA) annual banquet again this year, held in March at the Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark. The primary concern is the bobcats’ perceived effect on the wildlife population, especially game animals such as deer and turkeys. The second concern was that the cats are plentiful, yet there is no hunting or trapping season.