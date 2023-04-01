Boating industry finding ways to adapt after pandemic sales soar

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Things have changed since boat sales soared during the pandemic and only time will tell what will happen in the boating industry. The lockdowns are over, employment is high, and so is the price of gasoline. Fuel prices are double what they were during the onset of the pandemic. Don’t forget increasing inflation rates. So what’s the current outlook for the boating industry across the United States, including Michigan?