Should there be a slot limit for Saginaw River walleyes in Michigan?

Michigan’s newest fishing opportunity – keeping walleye season open year-round at the lower end of the Saginaw River – is a hit. Anglers have been flocking to the river during what used to be a six-week closed period and they’re catching plenty of fish. I checked it out one day recently with veteran charter skipper Brandon Stanton and though it started slowly – the weather was brutal when we started, less than 20 degrees and the wind howling like James Brown – by the time we quit, mid-afternoon, three of us had put our limits (eight apiece) in the boat.