Waiting on walleyes? Targeting rough fish can be a ton of fun this spring

Anglers who don’t have the time or resources to travel to destinations where walleye seasons are open should look at the opportunities right out their back doors. Many fishermen spend this in-between period chasing panfish such as crappies, bluegills, and perch. They’re among the fan favorites, but they’re not for everyone. If you’re after something that pulls hard, then look no further than your local rough fish population.