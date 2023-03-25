Turkey timing: Early seasons are filled with challenges, opportunities

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At the hunting season's start, wild turkeys are doing about the same thing no matter the weather in Minnesota: roosting, surviving, eating, breeding. Photoperiod (daylight length) drives the mating urge in male birds, and photoperiod doesn’t change. I’ve shot turkeys during storms that piled more snow on top of the 18 inches already on the ground. If you plan on hunting seasons A or B in April, here are a few strategies for approaching the hunt, and tips to employ.