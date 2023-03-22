Minnesota’s muskie anglers should thank Lake Rebecca

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Looking for a pleasant place to spend a day outdoors with your family and to catch some fish while doing so? Hennepin County’s Lake Rebecca is worth checking out.