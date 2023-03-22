Illinois DNR’s Duck Stamp grants are awarded

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp funds, generated when hunters purchase Illinois “duck stamps,” are used to conserve critical wetland and grassland breeding habitat on the Canadian prairies. This is the primary breeding ground of waterfowl that migrate to Illinois and throughout the 14 states of the Mississippi Flyway.