Ethanol program has been a failure by many measures

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Let’s talk about the Renewable Fuel Standard Program, where the government mandates that gas and diesel producers use a percentage of corn-based ethanol in the fuel they produce. The problem is, this program has been an abject failure, but its advocates do not want to concede they were, and continue to be, wrong. I will explain.