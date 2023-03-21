Growing extremely tired of snow after a long winter in northern Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I can tell you this much for free – I’m done moving snow. For this winter, at least. While I’m not yet fully tired of winters in northern Wisconsin, I know the enthusiasm I used to have for winter has ebbed a tad.