Smaller shotguns now packing a big punch for wild turkeys

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Thanks to new loads that pack a serious punch, the .410 shotgun has become a legitimate, lightweight firearm for chasing North Country gobblers. You’ll get less of the weight and none of the recoil of a 12-gauge gun. If you’re willing to spend the money for TSS loads, you’ll still have a gun that can kill turkeys to 40 yards.