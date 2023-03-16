Two Iowa wildlife areas gain 94.3 acres for $675K

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Purchase of the parcels, bordering the Leo Grau Wildlife Management Area in Buena Vista County and the Little Lost Island Lake/Dewey’s Pasture Wildlife Management Area in Clay County, was approved on a 4-2 vote. Voting in favor were members Margo Underwood, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher and Marcus Branstad. Voting against were members Laura Hommel and Laura Foell.