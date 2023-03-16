Shad restoration efforts in the Susquehanna River continue

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As part of an effort to restore American shad in New York, DEC Fisheries staff, in collaboration with the PA Fish and Boat Commission, recently stocked 322,000 American shad fry into the Susquehanna River in Endicott. As in previous stockings, fish were marked so if they are recaptured, DEC staff will be able to obtain useful information on fish growth, movement, and stocking success.