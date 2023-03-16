New signs approved at four Iowa state parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Visitors to four Iowa state parks will see improved signage thanks to action taken Thursday, March 9, by the Natural Resources Commission. The board approved two contracts totaling $176,850 for 620 signs at the parks. Both bids were awarded to Pillar, Inc., of Nevada. The vote was unanimous by commission members.