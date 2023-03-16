Habitat is the key to North Dakota wildlife populations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Heavy snow in North Dakota this winter plugged sloughs, and ice created even more problems for both man and beast. Not much we can do about the elements. The key for wildlife surviving winter is having cover from the elements and a little food helps, too. Not to mention quality nesting habitat for upland game birds and fawning cover for deer once winter retreats.