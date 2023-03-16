Antlerless deer quotas raised in 15 Iowa counties

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Deer hunting opportunities will increase for hunters looking to harvest antlerless deer in Iowa, following action on March 9 by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. Quotas for antlerless deer will increase 15 counties, while quotas will decrease in eight counties, according to the unanimous vote taken at the commission’s regular meeting in Des Moines.