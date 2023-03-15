Bud Grant’s incredible life outside football included passion, action for the outdoors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Harry Peter Grant Jr. died in his Bloomington home on Saturday morning, March 11, at the age of 95. He was the head coach for the Vikings from 1967-85. Outside of football, the outdoors was a huge part of his life. This week, friends recalled how he would say that he was more worried about hunting and fishing with friends and grandchildren than he was about making a game plan for Sunday.