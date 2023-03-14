Star Watch: Sorting out the skies

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Astronomers tell us that our night sky includes 88 constellations and about 8,000 stars that we can see via the naked eye.