Gobbler one-on-one: A challenge at its finest

Hunters have been spoiled by being able to harvest two gobblers during the spring season in Ohio. Now, one gobbler will be each hunter’s limit. I’m grateful that Ohio’s turkeys are being given a chance to rebound. This single gobbler harvest will help improve future turkey numbers. It will be even more exciting for hunters once again learning how challenging spring gobblers can be, one-on-one.