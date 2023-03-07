Wisconsin Fishing Expo totals hit pre-pandemic levels

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Attendance at the 2023 Wisconsin Fishing Expo rebounded to pre-pandemic levels during its run at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Feb. 24-26. Bad weather earlier in the week gave way to sunshine that brought people out in droves.