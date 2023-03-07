New Lexington ‘Fun Shoot’ in Ohio all about the kids

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New Lexington Archers were preparing to host their fifth Fun Shoot on Saturday, Feb. 18, when the coach of the team, Jim Moyer, made time for a quick interview. With 280 archers representing 12 school districts headed to the event that would take place at New Lexington Elementary School, Moyer was already busy addressing the details on a Friday morning with the Fun Shoot only 24 hours away.