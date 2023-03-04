The final tally for the 2022 Minnesota white-tailed deer hunting season is in, and that’s – as well as the latest CWD totals – a top topic for Managing Editor/Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman as this week’s edition kicks off. Then Eric Meyer from the Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic rolls in to talk about next weekend’s show (March 10-12) at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Then Joe Albert, the communications coordinator for the Minnesota DNR Division of Enforcement, reminds listeners of fish-house removal deadlines and previews the nation’s top two national bass fishing tours, the Bassmasters Elite and Major League Fishing. Finally, Tim Lesmeister drops in with chatter about big snakes and other exotics in Florida and a profile of the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame’s (in Hayward, Wis.) latest inductee.
Episode 425 – Deer season totals, show weekend and national bass tourney previews, plus a new Fishing HOF inductee
