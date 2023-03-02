Where oh where has the wild turkey gone in Ohio?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The last wild turkeys that I “saw” in my creek bottom – via a trailcam photo – was on March 5, 2022. Since then nada, nothing, no birds, despite searching all around my bailiwick for evidence. For years prior, I had wondered when, or whether, these great gamebirds finally might make their way into my western Sandusky County creek bottom – one of the last areas of Ohio to see their resurgence in a classic wildlife management tale. But it happened about four years ago.