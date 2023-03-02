Michigan’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman program leader thrives on outdoors experiences

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Despite being born in the heart of wild country in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and surrounded by friends and family members who hunted and fished, Michelle Douglas didn’t form a meaningful connection to the outdoors until adulthood. Like many women, Douglas’ early missed outdoor opportunities were not borne of a lack of desire, but a lack of opportunities.