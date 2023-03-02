Episode 15 – Moose in Vermont

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department deer and moose project leader Nick Fortin joins host Dan Ladd for a discussion of the Green Mountain State’s moose population. Fortin is currently in the process of engaging the state’s hunters and conservation leaders regarding the 2023 fall moose hunting season and discusses what hunters need to know about where to hunt moose in Vermont and how to go about submitting an application for a hunting permit. He also talks about the challenge facing the state’s moose population – mainly winter ticks – and his work with biologist from other state agencies in the Northeast, from New York’s Adirondacks to Maine and Canada.