A look at some ‘other’ ways to call in a spring gobbler

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are other options outside of the traditional mouth-pot-box lineup. All of those “other” calls can be highly effective at times, all are fun to operate (although some are more of a challenge than others), and many are downright eye-catching to the point of being collectible.