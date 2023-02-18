Saturday, February 18th, 2023
Episode 423 – Deer farm buyout time? Getting to know Keng Yang. And a possible continuous walleye season on the St. Croix

Host and Outdoor News Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off the conversation this week debating whether or not the state of Minnesota should buy out the deer and elk farm industry. They also chat briefly about ice conditions after a week of warmer temperatures and even some rain. Then Keng Yang, a Twin Cities-based outdoorsman who serves on several conservation boards, joins the program to talk about his seminar at Pheasant Fest entitled, “My Journey to Join the Upland Community.” Logan Nevins from Ducks Unlimited than calls into the program to promote the organization’s big Ducks Unlimited Expo at the Texas Motor Speedway in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area May 5-7. Tim Lesmeister helps bring the show to a conclusion – main topics include a possible continuous walleye season on the St. Croix, cottontail hunting via falconry, and Bill Marchel’s story about a photogenic ruffed grouse.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

