Commentary: A wildlife officer’s job is rarely ever completely ‘finished’

I suppose the experiences of Ohio wildlife officers are like most game wardens around other states – maybe even the world. There are the rather routine tasks of assorted fish and game surveys, license compliance, equipment maintenance, and the usual mountains of paperwork – now done on paper-saving, but eye-straining, MCTs.

That abbreviation stands for Mobile Computer Terminal, just another acronym that only law enforcement, the military, and first-graders learning to spell can create. It ends up being an otherworldly language that new cadets are required to learn.

For Ohio wardens, that education often starts out at the OSP or OPOTA. The learning curveball proceeds to deciphering, remembering and using NCIC, AFIS, ODNR, CODIS, ICE, BCI, APA, DRC, ODOT, OVI, DOA, BMV, APA, SUS, DA, PC, FBI, LEO, BOLO, DOW, LKA, LEOS, DO, CO, EOC, DARE, DRT, DPS, AG, CI, SO, PD, LESO, AIC, ERT, and other alphabet soup collections. Stacked on top of these are the agency’s radio codes, and the sometimes area-specific codes of those entities where the officer is assigned … and don’t forget that only military time is acceptable. Too many mistakes and you’ll likely have your FTO reporting to the OIC of a possible DP to HR, which will get the FOP all riled up.

It isn’t long before you begin using the sentence-shortening letters in conversations with your non-enforcement friends and family. Some will smile and pretend to know what you’re saying while others begin to absorb the meaning. My LEOS, often referred to as the “Half-Unit,” would sometimes leave me a note on the kitchen counter and would occasionally insert her own “shortationary.” I usually got the message loud and clear.

While it’s statistically true that law enforcement carries a high failure rate for marriages, I think wardens, in general, fare much better. They usually don’t get quite as jaded as can happen with their brothers and sisters in blue. Most of us love our work right up until the day we retire – and beyond. Wildlife work is an alluring mistress and the unpredictability can sometimes become inconvenient. That is something they just don’t prepare you for in the academy. Most spouses grow to understand the importance of the job and how much it means to their officer, or half-unit.

It takes an understanding partner to withstand the odd hours, lost holidays, and the worry. Many get a glimpse of that world before the vows are ever spoken. That’s how it happened to me.

I’d remained single into my mid-30s, having already served nearly 15 years as a DNR officer. I’d met a young lady which, in this chronicle, I’ll call Colleen. After all, that’s what her parents called her.

She seemed to be “the one” and we were rapidly heading toward the possibility of matrimony. During this courtship, her employer, the local hospital, was having a Christmas gala. It was sold as an upscale party being held to thank the medical workers who do so much for the community. She asked if I could attend and if we could get there by 7:30 p.m. My response was quick, “Sure I will … unless hell freezes over!” The date of the party also fell on the Friday of Ohio’s deer gun season. “Mann Tracht, Un Gott Lacht!” Translated, that Yiddish adage explains, “Man Plans, and God Laughs.” It seems that the heavens were in for a real hoot that night.

The Friday evening of deer season was usually not overly busy. I would certainly have plenty of hours worked before dusk even arrived. As I was making a last round on county and township roads, I was going to learn the real meaning of “usually.”

It was getting close to the end of legal hunting hours when I spotted a lone hunter. That quick check led to information which steered me to others, then to a series of events which began forming a thick layer of ice deep beneath my feet.

I radioed for help and Hardin County Wildlife Officer Thomas LaVergne arrived on site. We began by containing an area suspected of hiding several untagged deer. Cell phones were new and not something anyone had in a pocket – since none were built to even resemble that possibility. Finally, Hancock County Sheriff Sgt. Chuck Insley arrived to lend some help. He had a freshly issued bag phone and handed it to me as I glanced at my watch. It was nearly 20:10 and the job wasn’t close to being done.

I called the prosecutor and the judge, who were both attending their own holiday parties. After some explanation and guidance, I was back at cleaning up the situation I’d found myself. At 21:00, I caught my breath and called Colleen – no answer. I tried several more times, finally leaving an explanation on the answering machine. Still, no answer. This wasn’t good, and I wasn’t close to being done with the work. With the help of deputies Graydon and Monday, evidence was transported to the district office and cataloged. My watch showed that we were closing in on 23:00.

By this time, it appeared that any thought of leaving my single years behind had evaporated. I walked into the local Kroger grocery store, which seemed nearly deserted. I was muddy, my uniform stained with deer blood, and I had a worried expression on my face. A woman wearing a store name tag met me as I stood by the first counter. I briefly explained how the underworld had experienced its own ice-age and how I feared it was going to envelope me, too. I needed help.

She patted my arm and left me, returning a few minutes later with a large brown paper bag stapled shut at the top. “What’s in it?” I asked.

“An apology … and a bill you can pay when you’re not working. Don’t open it until you’re on her porch,” she said.

I drove directly to Colleen’s house, saw her car, and walked to the door. I knocked and it slowly opened. Standing there with a look which captured worry, disappointment, anger, fear, and the inability to pass a gazenystagmus test in her eyes, she was holding a mostly empty bottle of wine and I spotted her golden retriever hiding in the kitchen. The Carpenters’ Christmas album was playing “I’ll be Home for Christmas.” I thrust the paper bag out and popped the staples. “What’s this?” she asked but before I could talk, she added, “I got your message. I’m happy you’re at least alive.”

As I watched curiously, she extracted a bouquet of roses – and the bill. She held up the slip like I was going to charge her. I retrieved it gingerly from her fingers and stuck it in my pocket. “You’re a mess,” she said as she evaluated my appearance. As I explained the evening in too much detail, she seemed to decide that the whole story just might be the truth. “Is your job always going to be like this?” she asked as a form of clemency soaked into her voice.

“Sometimes,” I replied.

“Usually.”

Jim Abrams is a retired wildlife officer supervisor for the ODNR Division of Wildlife in Findlay.